Residents react to COVID-19 fall booster vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just as the CDC approves COVID-19 booster shots for the fall, hoping to avoid another outbreak this winter, hundreds of counties nationwide report rising cases of severe illness.

Winnebago and 29 other Illinois counties are part of that high-risk category, but whether more people will heed the CDC’s alert remains in question.

New vaccine boosters from Moderna and Pfizer could be in Illinois as early as next week. The shots are believed to better target newer variants as well as the highly-contagious Omicron.

“There’s some anticipation that cases might rise just because of the season, and people going inside getting closer together. So it’s a great time to have a booster but also one that’s a little more focused,” says UW Health Medical Director of Intervention Prevention Dr. Dan Shirley

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports more than 26,000 new or confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since Friday, August 26. That’s enough reason for pastor K-Edward Copeland to roll up his sleeve.

“It’s not just about okay, well, I can survive. I’m healthy and all those types of things. That’s true, but you might be carrying it,” says Copeland.

Copeland is a pastor at Zion Baptist church which served as a vaccination site in Winnebago County.

“I’m just encouraging everybody to take advantage of this opportunity. We have to make sure it doesn’t spread any further.”

“They’ll probably happen every year. I think it’s just going to be something that sticks around like the flu,” says resident Gabrielle Troha.

Dixon resident Gabrielle Troha says she hasn’t put too much thought into getting a booster. Troha works for a couple of nursing homes and wants to do what’s best for those around her.

“I feel healthy and I’m not worried about getting COVID myself but I don’t want to bring it to my patients,” says Troha.

the IDPH expects almost 600,000 doses of the booster to be handed out next week. The Moderna booster is approved for those 18 and older and the Pfizer dose is for those 12 years and older.

