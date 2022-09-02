Regents get ready for a new season with a new head coach

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University football begins a new era against a new opponent.

Calvin Toliver takes over as head coach. He was an assistant with the Regents the past three seasons. Toliver calls it a great opportunity but knows there’s work to do. RU hasn’t had a winning season since 2007. Last year’s leading rushing Lavar Johnson graduated and joined Toliver’s staff as the running backs coach. However, they do bring back quarterback Jaelen Ray, who set multiple passing records last year.

Toliver is excited to see the process play out against Beloit College. This will be their first meeting against the Buccaneers.

“A program so close, within what 30 minutes away, I think it’s a great opportunity to start something and continue to start something,” said Toliver. “We look forward to it. They’re a great program. We’ve watched their film. They’ve shown that they’re very talented over there as well. It should be a very competitive game with both teams being prepared.”

He also plans to make recruiting the Rockford area a priority. He says his team is ready to restore the roar.

“We’re excited. It’s been a process and we look forward to it. Our guys are tired of hitting each other all day. It’s going to be fun for them to be able to compete against someone else and see how we deal with the adversity and how the guys that have put in all that work over the summer, show it on the field.”

Rockford hosts Beloit on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Sam Greeley Field.

