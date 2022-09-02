Man fights for his life after motorcycle crash Friday in Rockford
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A person described only as an adult male is fighting for his life Friday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.
Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 8 a.m. which happened at the intersection of at North Mulford Road and Cambridge Chase just north of Guilford Road.
Motorcycle/car crash at Mulford and Cambridge. Adult male motorcycle driver struck by vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries. Please find an alternate route this morning as we investigate.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 2, 2022
No other information has been released at this time.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
