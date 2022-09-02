Man fights for his life after motorcycle crash Friday in Rockford

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A person described only as an adult male is fighting for his life Friday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 8 a.m. which happened at the intersection of at North Mulford Road and Cambridge Chase just north of Guilford Road.

No other information has been released at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

