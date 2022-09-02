Man fights for his life after motorcycle crash Friday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A person described only as an adult male is fighting for his life Friday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 8 a.m. which happened at the intersection of at North Mulford Road and Cambridge Chase just north of Guilford Road.

Motorcycle/car crash at Mulford and Cambridge. Adult male motorcycle driver struck by vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries. Please find an alternate route this morning as we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 2, 2022

No other information has been released at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

