Man dies Thursday night after officer-involved shooting in Rockford

Rockford Police tweeted just before 10 p.m. asking residents to avoid the 4100 block of Linden Road
Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask residents to avoid a subdivision on the southeast side of Rockford Thursday night, after reporting an officer-involved shooting.

Rockford Police held a news conference around 10:30 p.m. They said they responded to a domestic-related disturbance around 8:30 p.m. inside a home in the 4100 block of Linden Road. When police entered, they discovered a man with a gun. Investigators said the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story. We’ll be sure to provide updates as they come.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Nicks Barbecue opens for business
New food truck opens in Loves Park
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
College grads
Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America
Rockford police
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle
Hixson is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting transfer.
Man gets 5 and a half years for selling ‘Glock switches’ in Rockford

Latest News

Above normal temperatures are expected to continue for some time to come.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 9/1/2022
County is hiring dispatchers
Behind the scenes of Winnebago County 911 Dispatchers: The unsung heroes
Red Cross says blood donations crucial for those suffering from Sickle Cell
Red Cross of Northwest Illinois raises awareness for Sickle Cell Disease
Rockford midtown district
Live music, food trucks to entertain at Midtown Block Party in Rockford