Man dies Thursday night after officer-involved shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask residents to avoid a subdivision on the southeast side of Rockford Thursday night, after reporting an officer-involved shooting.

Rockford Police held a news conference around 10:30 p.m. They said they responded to a domestic-related disturbance around 8:30 p.m. inside a home in the 4100 block of Linden Road. When police entered, they discovered a man with a gun. Investigators said the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story. We’ll be sure to provide updates as they come.

