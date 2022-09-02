Labor Day weekend forecast becoming increasingly clear
Long weekend to feature one potentially rainy period, otherwise warm and dry
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - September is officially upon us, and it has come in exactly in the manner as August went out.
High temperatures Thursday reached 85° in Rockford, identical to the maximum level reached a day earlier. Warm days like these past two were a relative rarity in August. The month produced just seven days with a high of 85° or higher, well short of the 13 a typical August sees. By contrast, we may very well outnumber that tally in just the first ten days of September, given current forecast trends.
Clouds are to govern the remainder of the evening and overnight hours Thursday, though rain’s not in the cards.
It also appears as though Friday’s to begin on a fairly cloudy note, and a sprinkle or two can’t be entirely ruled out on a widely scattered basis.
By the midway point of the day, though, sunshine is to begin its emergence, and more sunshine’s expected with every passing hour thereafter. Earlier on, there was a concern that rain could play a role in Friday night’s high school football games, though that no longer appears to be the case.
Saturday’s to begin quietly, and likely with a few hours of mixed sunshine. However, a slow-moving cold front will be sagging southward as the day progresses, threatening to bring scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms to parts of our area in the afternoon, and perhaps even into the early evening. To be clear, an all-afternoon washout is NOT in the cards, and it’s possible that many of us avoid rain altogether. Whatever activity we do see will be scattered and brief in nature, taking up an hour or two of our time.
As for temperatures, we’re likely ticketed for the upper 80s to near 90° Friday and the middle 80s Saturday. Slightly cooler air is due in for the latter half of the holiday weekend, with lower 80s (still above normal) on the docket for Sunday and Monday underneath an abundance of sunshine both days. In fact, rain doesn’t creep back into our forecast picture until next weekend!
The longer range pattern continues to strongly favor above normal temperatures through the midway point of September, and quite possibly beyond, meaning air conditioners haven’t likely seen their final duties of 2022 just yet.
