Labor Day weekend forecast becoming increasingly clear

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - September is officially upon us, and it has come in exactly in the manner as August went out.

High temperatures Thursday reached 85° in Rockford, identical to the maximum level reached a day earlier. Warm days like these past two were a relative rarity in August. The month produced just seven days with a high of 85° or higher, well short of the 13 a typical August sees. By contrast, we may very well outnumber that tally in just the first ten days of September, given current forecast trends.

The month of August produced just seven days of temperatures at or above 85°. We may outnumber that tally in just the first ten days of September. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to govern the remainder of the evening and overnight hours Thursday, though rain’s not in the cards.

Clouds will dominate the rest of the night tonight, allowing temperatures to remain warm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It also appears as though Friday’s to begin on a fairly cloudy note, and a sprinkle or two can’t be entirely ruled out on a widely scattered basis.

Plenty of clouds will be around in the early going Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the midway point of the day, though, sunshine is to begin its emergence, and more sunshine’s expected with every passing hour thereafter. Earlier on, there was a concern that rain could play a role in Friday night’s high school football games, though that no longer appears to be the case.

Mixed sun may begin to emerge as early as midday Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Mainly sunny skies are likely later in the day Friday, spelling great weather for high school football in the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday’s to begin quietly, and likely with a few hours of mixed sunshine. However, a slow-moving cold front will be sagging southward as the day progresses, threatening to bring scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms to parts of our area in the afternoon, and perhaps even into the early evening. To be clear, an all-afternoon washout is NOT in the cards, and it’s possible that many of us avoid rain altogether. Whatever activity we do see will be scattered and brief in nature, taking up an hour or two of our time.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected in the early going Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Around the noon hour, we'll need to be on the lookout for a few storms developing Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers and storms will continue to roam through our area Saturday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers and even a few t-storms are possible still into early Saturday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for temperatures, we’re likely ticketed for the upper 80s to near 90° Friday and the middle 80s Saturday. Slightly cooler air is due in for the latter half of the holiday weekend, with lower 80s (still above normal) on the docket for Sunday and Monday underneath an abundance of sunshine both days. In fact, rain doesn’t creep back into our forecast picture until next weekend!

The longer range pattern continues to strongly favor above normal temperatures through the midway point of September, and quite possibly beyond, meaning air conditioners haven’t likely seen their final duties of 2022 just yet.

We're to expect the first half of the month to feature above normal temperatures here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

