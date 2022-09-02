Labor Day weekend forecast becoming increasingly clear

Long weekend to feature one potentially rainy period, otherwise warm and dry
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - September is officially upon us, and it has come in exactly in the manner as August went out.

High temperatures Thursday reached 85° in Rockford, identical to the maximum level reached a day earlier. Warm days like these past two were a relative rarity in August. The month produced just seven days with a high of 85° or higher, well short of the 13 a typical August sees. By contrast, we may very well outnumber that tally in just the first ten days of September, given current forecast trends.

The month of August produced just seven days of temperatures at or above 85°. We may outnumber...
The month of August produced just seven days of temperatures at or above 85°. We may outnumber that tally in just the first ten days of September.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to govern the remainder of the evening and overnight hours Thursday, though rain’s not in the cards.

Clouds will dominate the rest of the night tonight, allowing temperatures to remain warm.
Clouds will dominate the rest of the night tonight, allowing temperatures to remain warm.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It also appears as though Friday’s to begin on a fairly cloudy note, and a sprinkle or two can’t be entirely ruled out on a widely scattered basis.

Plenty of clouds will be around in the early going Friday.
Plenty of clouds will be around in the early going Friday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the midway point of the day, though, sunshine is to begin its emergence, and more sunshine’s expected with every passing hour thereafter. Earlier on, there was a concern that rain could play a role in Friday night’s high school football games, though that no longer appears to be the case.

Mixed sun may begin to emerge as early as midday Friday.
Mixed sun may begin to emerge as early as midday Friday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Mainly sunny skies are likely later in the day Friday, spelling great weather for high school...
Mainly sunny skies are likely later in the day Friday, spelling great weather for high school football in the evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday’s to begin quietly, and likely with a few hours of mixed sunshine. However, a slow-moving cold front will be sagging southward as the day progresses, threatening to bring scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms to parts of our area in the afternoon, and perhaps even into the early evening. To be clear, an all-afternoon washout is NOT in the cards, and it’s possible that many of us avoid rain altogether. Whatever activity we do see will be scattered and brief in nature, taking up an hour or two of our time.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected in the early going Saturday.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected in the early going Saturday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Around the noon hour, we'll need to be on the lookout for a few storms developing Saturday.
Around the noon hour, we'll need to be on the lookout for a few storms developing Saturday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Scattered showers and storms will continue to roam through our area Saturday afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms will continue to roam through our area Saturday afternoon.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Scattered showers and even a few t-storms are possible still into early Saturday evening.
Scattered showers and even a few t-storms are possible still into early Saturday evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for temperatures, we’re likely ticketed for the upper 80s to near 90° Friday and the middle 80s Saturday. Slightly cooler air is due in for the latter half of the holiday weekend, with lower 80s (still above normal) on the docket for Sunday and Monday underneath an abundance of sunshine both days. In fact, rain doesn’t creep back into our forecast picture until next weekend!

The longer range pattern continues to strongly favor above normal temperatures through the midway point of September, and quite possibly beyond, meaning air conditioners haven’t likely seen their final duties of 2022 just yet.

We're to expect the first half of the month to feature above normal temperatures here.
We're to expect the first half of the month to feature above normal temperatures here.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Nicks Barbecue opens for business
New food truck opens in Loves Park
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
College grads
Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America
Rockford police
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle
Hixson is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting transfer.
Man gets 5 and a half years for selling ‘Glock switches’ in Rockford

Latest News

Another Beautiful Day!
Another Beautiful Day!
Another Beautiful Sun Filled Day
Another Beautiful Sun Filled Day
Wall to wall sunshine is again likely on Wednesday.
Second straight sun-splashed day ahead Wednesday
Sunshine is to dominate Tuesday, with northwesterly winds keeping temperatures and humidity...
August to close, September to open on gorgeous note