Doctors urge drivers to stay safe over the holiday weekend

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Millions of Americans will hit the road this weekend for summer’s last unofficial hurrah. That means crowded roads and lots of celebrations.

AAA actually predicts Friday to be the busiest travel day for those going away for the long weekend. However, according to the Department of Transportation, Labor Day is actually the 4th most dangerous holiday for travel, as people get in one last crazy weekend before the start of Fall.

Dr. Hee Soo Jung is a trauma surgeon at UW Health, he says he’s expecting a busy weekend.

“I think the hardest part of our jobs is seeing people’s lives changed, sometimes forever, because of a bad decision or something they could’ve done differently. So I think it’s important to take a minute to make sure you’re buckled up, make sure you’re driving safely,” he told 23 News.

Experts are also predicting a 20% uptick in airline travel.

