68-year-old woman identified in Caledonia pedestrian death

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Coroner Rebecca Wigget released the name of a woman who died Thursday in Caledonia.

Sandra Berg, 68, of Caledonia was hit in the 700 block of Kelly Road while walking her dog. The person driving the vehicle was not hurt and is also from the area.

No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.