68-year-old woman identified in Caledonia pedestrian death

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Coroner Rebecca Wigget released the name of a woman who died Thursday in Caledonia.

Sandra Berg, 68, of Caledonia was hit in the 700 block of Kelly Road while walking her dog. The person driving the vehicle was not hurt and is also from the area.

No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little Nicks Barbecue opens for business
New food truck opens in Loves Park
Shooting investigation
Man dies Thursday night after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
Pedestrian killed in Boone County
Woman killed while walking her dog in rural Caledonia
This is the second location for locally and family owned Top Dollar Slots. Its first location...
New Top Dollar Slots location lets players snack on big wins
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Mulford Road and...
53-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Rockford

Latest News

Chief Carla Redd stated Thursday night that the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force would take...
Rockford officer fired four shots during shooting on Linden Road, according to authorities
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Mulford Road and...
53-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Rockford
Motorcycle crash
Man fights for his life after motorcycle crash Friday in Rockford
FILE - Robin Ahrens, a resident of a multi-room renting facility, reacts to a fatal shooting at...
‘Devastating’: Mass shootings obscure daily U.S. gun toll