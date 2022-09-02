53-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The only victim announced in a crash early Friday morning has died from his injuries, according to Rockford police.

Limited information about the crash at North Mulford Road and Cambridge Chase has been released; only that the motorcyclist was fighting for his life earlier in the day.

Rockford police tweeted the update on the man’s condition around 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

UPDATE: The motorcycle driver, a 53-year-old man, has succumbed to his injuries from this morning’s accident on Mulford. Further details will be provided when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 2, 2022

The man has not yet been named, and no further information about the crash is available at this time.

Rockford police are investigating the crash alongside the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

