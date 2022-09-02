53-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Rockford

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Mulford Road and Cambridge Chase in Rockford.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The only victim announced in a crash early Friday morning has died from his injuries, according to Rockford police.

Limited information about the crash at North Mulford Road and Cambridge Chase has been released; only that the motorcyclist was fighting for his life earlier in the day.

Rockford police tweeted the update on the man’s condition around 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

The man has not yet been named, and no further information about the crash is available at this time.

Rockford police are investigating the crash alongside the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

