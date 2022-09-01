Two decades of educational growth thwarted by pandemic, research says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students are physically back in schools which researchers say is critical to their development. Shocking data shows the pause because of the pandemic, set our kids too far back.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress tracks academic trends for a nationwide report card. Average scores for nine-year-old’s in 2022 dropped 5 points in reading and 7 points in math compared to 2020. This is the first time scores have ever dropped in mathematics since the organization started tracking data in the 1970′s, and the first drop in reading since 1990.

Dr. Cassandra Schug, Belvidere school district’s new superintendent, says some students did OK with online classes but a lot didn’t. She added that teachers also benefit from monitoring a student’s progress in person.

“They don’t have access to those really highly qualified teachers and support that we’re able to provide in those classrooms,” she told 23 News.

She also added that many students benefit from seeing teachers in person.

“I think many students are at their best socially and at their best academically when they’re in classrooms with their peers, with other students, when the teachers are really able to assess at that moment what sorts of support they need,” she said.

The number of tutors has also declined since the pandemic, and hasn’t recovered. Kathy Kwiat-Hess with the Rockford Rotary Club, which runs the Rockford Reads program, says overall demand for their services is low.

“It’s still a work in progress, we’re hoping for more and better this year,” Kwiat-Hess said.

She believes more tutors in schools will help get test scores to pre-pandemic levels.

“not only do we help them improve their reading skills but the social emotional benefits of the relationship that forms over the course of the school year are huge,” she said.

Rockford Reads is hoping to get back in all the public schools in the region. They were back in around 8 schools last year, but Kwiat-Hess says that’s a far cry from where they were before COVID-19 hit.

