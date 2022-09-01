Use of deadly force justified in shooting at Rockford casino, according to state’s attorney

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley released the name of the man involved in Saturday's shooting at the Rockford casino.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley released the name of the man involved in Saturday's shooting at the Rockford casino.(Conor Hollingsworth)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three months after an alarming scene erupted at the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act, the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force has completed their investigation into an officer-involved shooting of an armed suspect.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the results of the investigation Thursday in a memorandum detailing the night Rockford and Winnebago law enforcement approached the man, later identified as 51-year-old Bradley James Thompkins who reportedly held a gun to his head before firing one shot into the air then aiming his gun at the officers.

“Based upon the evidence reviewed and the applicable legal standards, Deputy Arbisi, Officer Black and Officer Embry’s use of deadly force was justified and thus, no criminal charges will be filed in this case.”

Thompkins died in an area hospital on June 30 from his injuries.

The memorandum details Thompkins’ behavior the night of Saturday, May 28, from the time video surveillance captures him entering the casino, then drinking heavily throughout the night, the moments when law enforcement was dispatched to the temporary casino at 610 North Bell School Road in Rockford for reports of an armed subject until the time three law enforcement members opened fire.

