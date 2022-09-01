New Top Dollar Slots location lets players snack on big wins

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A new slot parlor opened Thursdays in Loves Park and the owner wants visitors to know it’s a cut above the rest.

Top Dollar Slots Owner Frank Laudicina celebrated the new store with a ribbon cutting at 2189 Windsor Road in Loves Park.

Laudicina was joined by Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury, Machesney Park Mayor Steve Johnson, The Parks Chamber of Commerce Chairman Craig Carlson and other area officials to commemorate the event.

“We aren’t your average Slot Parlor,” said Laudicina. “We offer a comfortable atmosphere with great specials and fun entertainment.”

Those interested in checking out Top Dollar Slots should plan to come out at 5 p.m. Friday, September 2 for its grand opening celebration. Laudicina says there will be complimentary food served while supplies last, and attendees will have the opportunity to win over $1,000 in cash, gift cards and other prizes.

Laudicina says “Our newest location is very unique for the area, as we have a large garage door that is open (weather permitting). We also have a large concrete bar with plenty of seating, and we offer a full menu from Napoli Pizza with 15% off your order. We are grateful to have the opportunity to expand and grow in the city of Loves Park.”

