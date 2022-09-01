New food truck opens in Loves Park

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Bubble Hive welcomed a new food truck to it’s restaurant. Little Nick’s Barbecue officially opened its doors on Wednesday.

The venue is located at 7100 North Alpine Rd. in Loves Park.

The food truck is the first of its kind by taking cannabis and combining it with barbecue food with the help of the nearby Bubble Hive Business.

Little Nick’s Barbecue offers fused and non-fused food items.

The truck offers signature pulled pork, chicken and brisket sandwiches, other items are the ribs and their cannabis infused barbecue sauce.

“It’s something that sets us aside and we can definitely say in the Rockford region above anyone else in the nation. Your looking in the nations first infused barbecue trailer. We serve non-infused, infused barbecue. Nowhere else in the county your gonna be able to find that but right here in the 815″ says Little Nick’s Barbecue co-owner Thad Denthriff II.

Little Nick’s is planning on taking their business and spreading it across the United States.

“We plan on launching some of our products nationally” says The Bubble Hive CEO and Little Nicks Barbecue co-owner, Todd Cedarlean.

