Live music, food trucks to entertain at Midtown Block Party in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - People will be dancing in Rockford’s midtown district next weekend during the neighborhood block party.

Artists from Inscape Collective will host the festival from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10 with main events stationed at 201 7th St. in Rockford. The event is kid friendly including activities like face painting, fun games and prizes. Inscape artists will also have their work available for purchase.

Two live music concerts will play during the festivities, and in between sets, radio personality Bob Presman will invite you to “Stump Mr. Baseball.” Food and drinks will be available from local favorites such as Olivo’s Taco Truck, Spot Café and a Prairie Street beer truck alongside with fresh vegetables, juice smoothies, soda and water.

Concert schedule is as follows:

Brian Wood on acoustic guitar from 1 to 3 p.m.

Monark plays your rock favorites as well as their own original music from 4 to 6 p.m.

“Stump Mr. Baseball” with baseball trivia. from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

