Live music, food trucks to entertain at Midtown Block Party in Rockford

Rockford midtown district
Rockford midtown district(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - People will be dancing in Rockford’s midtown district next weekend during the neighborhood block party.

Artists from Inscape Collective will host the festival from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10 with main events stationed at 201 7th St. in Rockford. The event is kid friendly including activities like face painting, fun games and prizes. Inscape artists will also have their work available for purchase.

Two live music concerts will play during the festivities, and in between sets, radio personality Bob Presman will invite you to “Stump Mr. Baseball.” Food and drinks will be available from local favorites such as Olivo’s Taco Truck, Spot Café and a Prairie Street beer truck alongside with fresh vegetables, juice smoothies, soda and water.

Concert schedule is as follows:

  • Brian Wood on acoustic guitar from 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Monark plays your rock favorites as well as their own original music from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • “Stump Mr. Baseball” with baseball trivia. from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Little Nicks Barbecue opens for business
New food truck opens in Loves Park
College grads
Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America
Rockford police
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle
Hixson is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting transfer.
Man gets 5 and a half years for selling ‘Glock switches’ in Rockford

Latest News

Two decades of educational growth thwarted by two years in a pandemic research says
Two decades of educational growth thwarted by two years in a pandemic research says
The Pritzker administration launched a $300 million energy bill assistance program on September...
Illinois launches $300 million energy bill relief program
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley released the name of the man involved in Saturday's...
Use of deadly force justified in shooting at Rockford casino, according to state’s attorney
This is the second location for locally and family owned Top Dollar Slots. Its first location...
New Top Dollar Slots location lets players snack on big wins