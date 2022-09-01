Labor Day parade re-routes traffic in Rockford this weekend

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Monday marks the unofficial end of summer and to celebrate, the city is holding its annual Labor Day parade.

Motorists should expect delays in the following areas:

7th Street and 6th Avenue, State and Wyman streets will all be closed by 9 a.m. Monday, September 5.

Police traffic controls will allow motorists to cross periodically on 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th streets throughout the parade, but motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. and should last about an hour.

