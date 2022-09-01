Janesville woman saved, pulled from river near Centerway Bridge

water rescue generic
water rescue generic(Pixabay)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Authorities say a 63-year-old woman is in stable condition after a dip in the Rock River on Thursday.

Emergency personnel dispatched just before 2 p.m. to the Centerway Bridge for a report of a woman clinging to a safety cable.

First responders were able to get a lifejacket to the woman, then load her into a rescue boat.

Chief Ryan Murphy said the woman was by herself at the time and a good samaritan made the call to 9-1-1 for help. He said the spot where the woman was found is deep enough and has a rough enough current to be considered dangerous.

The reason the woman was swimming in the river is unknown. She was taken to a regional hospital Thursday by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

