Du-Pec, Stillman Valley jump into latest AP high school football rankings
(AP) - Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 1A
- Lena-Winslow (12)
- Athens (1)
- Moweaqua Central A&M
- Colfax Ridgeview
- Forreston
- Camp Point Central
- Fulton
- Tuscola
- Gilman Iroquois West
- Hope Academy
- Jacksonville Routt
Others receiving votes: Carrollton 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 5, St. Bede 5, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 2, Catlin (Salt Fork) 2, Shelbyville 1.
Class 2A
- Wilmington (10)
- Decatur St. Teresa (2)
- Downs Tri-Valley
- Maroa-Forsyth
- Nashville
- Bismarck-Henning
- Vandalia
- Mercer County
- Sterling Newman
- Knoxville
Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 8, North-Mac 6, Breese Mater Dei 4, Pana 3, Farmington 2, Rockridge 1, Tremont 1.
Class 3A
- IC Catholic (10)
- Reed-Custer (2)
- Williamsville (1)
- Princeton
- Byron
- Mt. Carmel
- Eureka
- Fairbury Prairie Central
- Durand-Pecatonica
- Hillsboro
Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 7, Peotone 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Greenville 2.
Class 4A
- Joliet Catholic (6)
- Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6)
- St. Francis
- Richmond-Burton
- Rochester
- Genoa-Kingston
- Stillman Valley
- Wheaton Academy
- Breese Central
- Carterville
Others receiving votes: Freeburg 6, Cahokia 6, Quincy Notre Dame 5, Chicago (Phillips) 5, Peoria Notre Dame 4, Coal City 3, St. Laurence 1.
Class 5A
- LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (12)
- Kankakee
- Mahomet-Seymour
- Morris
- Sycamore
- Peoria
- Rockford Boylan
- Chicago (St. Patrick)
- Sterling
- Chicago (Morgan Park)
Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Oak Park (Fenwick) 6, Glenbard South 6, Highland 4, Mascoutah 4, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.
Class 6A
- East St. Louis (11)
- Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (1)
- Cary-Grove (1)
- Lemont
- Crete-Monee
- Niles Notre Dame
- Chatham Glenwood
- Machesney Park Harlem
- Chicago (Simeon)
- Kenwood
Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 24, Deerfield 13, Lake Forest 5, Carmel 2, Wauconda 1.
Class 7A
- Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)
- Batavia
- Prospect
- Glenbard North
- Chicago (St. Rita)
- Jacobs
- Brother Rice
- Wheaton North
- Pekin
- Moline
Others receiving votes: Hononegah 5, Lake Zurich 5, Geneva 4, Willowbrook 4, Yorkville 4, Normal Community 3, Hersey 3, Downers North 1.
Class 8A
- Loyola (8)
- Lincoln-Way East (3)
- Glenbard West
- Bolingbrook
- Gurnee Warren
- Naperville Neuqua Valley (1)
- Maine South
- O’Fallon
- Naperville North
- Edwardsville
Others receiving votes: Chicago (Marist) 13, Lockport 6, York 5, Glenbrook South 3, Palatine 2.
