Du-Pec, Stillman Valley jump into latest AP high school football rankings

(AP) - Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 1A

Lena-Winslow (12) Athens (1) Moweaqua Central A&M Colfax Ridgeview Forreston Camp Point Central Fulton Tuscola Gilman Iroquois West Hope Academy Jacksonville Routt

Others receiving votes: Carrollton 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 5, St. Bede 5, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 2, Catlin (Salt Fork) 2, Shelbyville 1.

Class 2A

Wilmington (10) Decatur St. Teresa (2) Downs Tri-Valley Maroa-Forsyth Nashville Bismarck-Henning Vandalia Mercer County Sterling Newman Knoxville

Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 8, North-Mac 6, Breese Mater Dei 4, Pana 3, Farmington 2, Rockridge 1, Tremont 1.

Class 3A

IC Catholic (10) Reed-Custer (2) Williamsville (1) Princeton Byron Mt. Carmel Eureka Fairbury Prairie Central Durand-Pecatonica Hillsboro

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 7, Peotone 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Greenville 2.

Class 4A

Joliet Catholic (6) Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6) St. Francis Richmond-Burton Rochester Genoa-Kingston Stillman Valley Wheaton Academy Breese Central Carterville

Others receiving votes: Freeburg 6, Cahokia 6, Quincy Notre Dame 5, Chicago (Phillips) 5, Peoria Notre Dame 4, Coal City 3, St. Laurence 1.

Class 5A

LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (12) Kankakee Mahomet-Seymour Morris Sycamore Peoria Rockford Boylan Chicago (St. Patrick) Sterling Chicago (Morgan Park)

Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Oak Park (Fenwick) 6, Glenbard South 6, Highland 4, Mascoutah 4, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 6A

East St. Louis (11) Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (1) Cary-Grove (1) Lemont Crete-Monee Niles Notre Dame Chatham Glenwood Machesney Park Harlem Chicago (Simeon) Kenwood

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 24, Deerfield 13, Lake Forest 5, Carmel 2, Wauconda 1.

Class 7A

Chicago Mt. Carmel (12) Batavia Prospect Glenbard North Chicago (St. Rita) Jacobs Brother Rice Wheaton North Pekin Moline

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 5, Lake Zurich 5, Geneva 4, Willowbrook 4, Yorkville 4, Normal Community 3, Hersey 3, Downers North 1.

Class 8A

Loyola (8) Lincoln-Way East (3) Glenbard West Bolingbrook Gurnee Warren Naperville Neuqua Valley (1) Maine South O’Fallon Naperville North Edwardsville

Others receiving votes: Chicago (Marist) 13, Lockport 6, York 5, Glenbrook South 3, Palatine 2.

