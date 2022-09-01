Du-Pec, Stillman Valley jump into latest AP high school football rankings

(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 1A

  1. Lena-Winslow (12)
  2. Athens (1)
  3. Moweaqua Central A&M
  4. Colfax Ridgeview
  5. Forreston
  6. Camp Point Central
  7. Fulton
  8. Tuscola
  9. Gilman Iroquois West
  10. Hope Academy
  11. Jacksonville Routt

Others receiving votes: Carrollton 10, Greenfield-Northwestern 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 5, St. Bede 5, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 2, Catlin (Salt Fork) 2, Shelbyville 1.

Class 2A

  1. Wilmington (10)
  2. Decatur St. Teresa (2)
  3. Downs Tri-Valley
  4. Maroa-Forsyth
  5. Nashville
  6. Bismarck-Henning
  7. Vandalia
  8. Mercer County
  9. Sterling Newman
  10. Knoxville

Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 8, North-Mac 6, Breese Mater Dei 4, Pana 3, Farmington 2, Rockridge 1, Tremont 1.

Class 3A

  1. IC Catholic (10)
  2. Reed-Custer (2)
  3. Williamsville (1)
  4. Princeton
  5. Byron
  6. Mt. Carmel
  7. Eureka
  8. Fairbury Prairie Central
  9. Durand-Pecatonica
  10. Hillsboro

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 7, Peotone 6, St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Greenville 2.

Class 4A

  1. Joliet Catholic (6)
  2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6)
  3. St. Francis
  4. Richmond-Burton
  5. Rochester
  6. Genoa-Kingston
  7. Stillman Valley
  8. Wheaton Academy
  9. Breese Central
  10. Carterville

Others receiving votes: Freeburg 6, Cahokia 6, Quincy Notre Dame 5, Chicago (Phillips) 5, Peoria Notre Dame 4, Coal City 3, St. Laurence 1.

Class 5A

  1. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (12)
  2. Kankakee
  3. Mahomet-Seymour
  4. Morris
  5. Sycamore
  6. Peoria
  7. Rockford Boylan
  8. Chicago (St. Patrick)
  9. Sterling
  10. Chicago (Morgan Park)

Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Oak Park (Fenwick) 6, Glenbard South 6, Highland 4, Mascoutah 4, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 6A

  1. East St. Louis (11)
  2. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (1)
  3. Cary-Grove (1)
  4. Lemont
  5. Crete-Monee
  6. Niles Notre Dame
  7. Chatham Glenwood
  8. Machesney Park Harlem
  9. Chicago (Simeon)
  10. Kenwood

Others receiving votes: Chicago (St. Ignatius) 24, Deerfield 13, Lake Forest 5, Carmel 2, Wauconda 1.

Class 7A

  1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12)
  2. Batavia
  3. Prospect
  4. Glenbard North
  5. Chicago (St. Rita)
  6. Jacobs
  7. Brother Rice
  8. Wheaton North
  9. Pekin
  10. Moline

Others receiving votes: Hononegah 5, Lake Zurich 5, Geneva 4, Willowbrook 4, Yorkville 4, Normal Community 3, Hersey 3, Downers North 1.

Class 8A

  1. Loyola (8)
  2. Lincoln-Way East (3)
  3. Glenbard West
  4. Bolingbrook
  5. Gurnee Warren
  6. Naperville Neuqua Valley (1)
  7. Maine South
  8. O’Fallon
  9. Naperville North
  10. Edwardsville

Others receiving votes: Chicago (Marist) 13, Lockport 6, York 5, Glenbrook South 3, Palatine 2.

