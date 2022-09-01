College not a necessity to take advantage of 529 savings plans

Congress likely to expand how you can use the funds from specialized savings
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged investment plan that allows you to save money for future education costs. If the account beneficiary does not go to college, there are still options for using the funds without tax penalties.

Robert Farrington, the founder of The College Investor, said a 529 plan has uses in addition to college.

“You could use a 529 plan to pay for K-12 private education. You can use it for trade school, vocational schools,” Farrington explained. “You can actually even use a little bit of it for student loan repayment in the future.”

Farrington said Congress keeps expanding how you can use the money, and he predicts there will be even more options in the future.

Farrington advised parents to set up a plan even if their child might not go to college. You could always change the beneficiary to another child or even a future grandchild.

Investor.gov has an introduction to 529 plans and other free resources on their site.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
College grads
Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America
Little Nicks Barbecue opens for business
New food truck opens in Loves Park
Rockford police
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle
Hixson is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting transfer.
Man gets 5 and a half years for selling ‘Glock switches’ in Rockford

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
College not a necessity to take advantage of 529 savings plans
Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, walks...
UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting
A missing 9-year-old girl from Indianapolis has been found safe, and the Amber Alert for her...
Amber Alert canceled; 9-year-old Indiana girl found safe