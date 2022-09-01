Behind the scenes of Winnebago County 911 Dispatchers: The unsung heroes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Not all heroes wear capes, some simply wear headsets. But, Winnebago County leaders are having trouble recruiting enough 911 dispatchers, with eight open positions.

Nicole Kulpa, was in the middle of her twelve hour shift at the Winnebago County Center, when 23 News arrived. As a dispatcher, Kulpa is the lifeline behind the scenes, helping people in their most dire moments.

“It’s not a job for the light-heated, it can be a very stressful job,” said Kulpa. “But it’s the most rewarding career out there.”

In her six years at the center, Kulpa says she’s heard it all. “One I remember distinctly, a gentleman called, he said is wife wasn’t breathing, so I walked him through CPR,” said Kulpa.

But calls like this remind her why she’s there; to make a difference.

“She ended up surviving,” said Kulpa. “That one stuck with me, the fact that he went out of his way to call back and say thank you, I appreciate what you’re doing.”

But the reality is, Kulpa says this is rare. Most of the time dispatchers are the first to take the call, but the last to know the outcome.

“They’re, multi-tasking, in critical conditions that save people’s lives,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana. “It’s not an easy job, but we need people that have it intricately in them, to be involved.”

Sheriff Caruana says on top of helping people in need, the dispatchers are the first call made my law enforcement and first responders when back up is needed. Another reason why the Winnebago County Center needs help recruiting for this vital role.

For Kulpa, she says there is nothing out there more rewarding. She goes home everyday to her kids, knowing she made a difference in someones life.

“Yeah that day might have been hard, that call might have been hard,” said Kulpa. “But you helped someone through the hardest part of theirs.”

The center is currently hiring, and anyone interested can visit the link here.

