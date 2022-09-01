Auburn grad Vederian Lowe makes Vikings initial 53-man roster

(WIFR) - When it comes to roster deadlines, hundreds of players, primarily rookies, see their football playing careers come to an end when teams cut down to their 53-man roster for the season. However cut day wasn’t all bad news, especially for one Rockford Auburn alum.

Former Illinois offensive lineman and 2022 sixth round pick Vederian Lowe has made the Vikings initial 53-man roster. Lowe is one of four offensive tackles listed for the Vikings at the moment. It looks as though being apart of new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first draft class was to Lowe and his fellow rookies benefit. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that ten players from the 2020 and 2021 classes have been waived this year.

If Lowe plays in the first game this season, he could be going up against Boylan grad and Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry. Green Bay travels to Minnesota to start the year.

Lowe is the fifth player from Rockford to be on a NFL roster to start this season. He joins Lowry, former Boylan standout Dan Arnold (Jacksonville Jaguars), Lutheran grad James Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars), and East grad Robert Jones (Miami Dolphins). Former Harlem stud Josh Black was waived by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.