Alligator found loitering in a Wendy’s parking lot in Florida

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking...
Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking lot near Tampa on Wednesday.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Lunchtime diners at a Wendy’s in Florida were treated to a meal and a show.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking lot near Tampa on Wednesday.

Workers at the Wendy’s in Spring Hill were surprised to find a gator in the parking lot, possibly looking for a bite.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody.

On Facebook, one Hernando County resident joked, “We are not called the nature coast for nothing.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
College grads
Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America
Little Nicks Barbecue opens for business
New food truck opens in Loves Park
Rockford police
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle
Hixson is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail awaiting transfer.
Man gets 5 and a half years for selling ‘Glock switches’ in Rockford

Latest News

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert
Investing in the Chicago-Rockford International Airport helps foster growth in Illinois.
$6.8M in funding to land at Chicago-Rockford International Airport
FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a deposition with...
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
Grady Lambert was hit by a truck while running in Amarillo, Texas, while on a cross-country trek.
Man hit by truck while running across the country for a cause, not expected to survive