$6.8M in funding to land at Chicago-Rockford International Airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) and Sens. Dick Durban and Tammy Duckworth announce new funding for the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.

The airport will receive $6.8 million in infrastructure funding in order to construct a cargo way and install taxiway lighting which will help airfield operations during low visibility conditions.

Durbin describes the funding as “investing in Rockford International Airport’s infrastructure to drive economic growth throughout northern Illinois.”

