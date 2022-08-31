Why more and more people are taking breaks from social media

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 65% of teens, a generation brought up with the internet and networking sites, say they plan to step away from social media, according to the National Opinion Research Center.

Even celebrities, like Spiderman actor Tom Holland, choose to move away from the platforms to focus on their mental well-being. Suzanne Degges-White, chair of counseling and counselor education at Northern Illinois University, says people are simply meaner over those platforms, as they can say whatever they want to others without risk.

“When we’re so focused on living that virtual life we forget that we’re not here in real life with people who we really can depend on. when you need someone at 2am it’s not gonna be your Snapchat buddy or somebody who watched your Tik Tok video, it’s going to be the person who’s a friend, who’s a family member, where you’ve invested in that relationship,” she said.

Degges-White suggests limiting your screen time, as social media can blossom into an addiction.

“Think about what are the risk factors, where am I more likely to engage in too much social media. if it’s in bed at night, put your phone away. there’s a rule you should never take your phone to the bedroom, or if you do charge it and keep it off because at night we can allow ourselves to get pulled in so there if you want to cut down, don’t look at your phone,” she told 23 News.

Degges-White meets with clients who gave up social media and believes the results speak for themselves. She says their mental health improves the longer they stay off those sites.

