Two women share life-altering experiences on Overdose Awareness Day

(WIFR) - Nearly one million people have died from a drug overdose over the last two decades in the U.S. alone.

While the totals in the U.S. are shocking, they reflect in states like Illinois. Nearly 2,800 people across the state lose their lives to an overdose annually. That’s about 4% of the national total.

One Dixon woman says she almost became a statistic until an overdose more than a year ago scared her into sobriety.

Destini Elmendorf was 16 when she first overdosed on heroin. She says she used it to escape the emotional pain from childhood trauma. But it wasn’t until her third overdose a year and a half ago that she said “enough is enough.”

“I was at the lowest point that I’ve ever experienced. I was sleep deprived. And I had a razor blade to my arm and I wanted to die,” says Elmendorf. “I needed to stop or I was it was going to kill me. I wasn’t going to wake up from another overdose.”

Elmendorf says she’s lost more than a dozen friends to overdoses. That’s why she is proud to celebrate her first year drug-free.

“I want to raise awareness for addiction, and if I can help at least one person along the way, that’s great.”

Cherie Krueger lost her son Michael 13 years ago. She says he had problems with his hips and took a month’s worth of prescription painkillers in 10 days because he didn’t want to live with excruciating pain any longer.

“It was a very horrible experience to watch somebody, you know, fall apart because they couldn’t get help. And they couldn’t even ask for help. Because, you know, you have a preexisting condition and we don’t deal with you.”

While these women’s situations are different, Dr. Raymond Garcia, a Rosecrance treatment center’s medical director, says many overdoses stem from long-term drug use. But he says in either case, getting help as quickly as possible is critical.

“The earlier that one seeks treatment in this process, the higher the chances for success.”

Krueger says she was able to find a doctor in Madison who would perform hip surgery on her son to relieve his pain, but it wasn’t soon enough. He died just a few weeks later.

Dr. Garcia says people who wait too long to get treatment risk legal, health and relationship problems.

