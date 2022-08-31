Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle

Rockford police
Rockford police(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Chicago are behind bars Wednesday after an early morning arrest in Rockford.

Police say both men were observed around 1:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue standing outside a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago.

Officers approached the men to investigate, finding two guns and an extended magazine.

Both suspects, Curtis Hood, 22 and Edward Triplett, 20 are being held in the Winnebago County jail for multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

