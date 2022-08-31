Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WIFR) - Three Illinois colleges have been ranked the best colleges in America according to Niche.

Niche released its list for best colleges for 2023.

Two Illinois colleges have been ranked in the top 25, those schools are:

  • #14- Northwestern University in Evanston
  • #16- University of Chicago

One college is ranked 59th and that is the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The colleges that are in the top ten include several Ivy League schools like Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

You can visit Niche’s list for best colleges by clicking this link.

