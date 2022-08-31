Stateline historic Royal Blue General Store makes a comeback

Keeping the tradition alive, one local family brings back a Stateline famous general store, that first opened it’s doors in 1936.
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Michael Cruickshank spent fifteen years working in the corporate restaurant industry. It was a job, that took Cruickshank all over, but always left him with the desire to come back to one thing.

“For me, I was never home,” said Cruickshank. “To have the whole family together, you know, it’s pretty, pretty special.”

That dream, is now reality. Michael and his wife Lisa, now run the Royal Blue General Store with their two girls in Stillman Valley. The spot, is known by Stateliners for it’s history and deep roots in family.

“The Castelli family, Tom is still local,” said Cruickshank. “His grandparents opened up Royal Blue in 1936.″

The Royal Blue Name ceased to exist after around 1993, until the Cruickshank’s brought it back after reopening the store in Late July. They quickly found the impact of it’s name, never left.

“We’ve had people come in and show pictures saying, ’here this was me in 1941′,″ said Cruickshank. “I spoke to someone in Florida, from Dixon who knew the Royal Blue.”

“It’s great to hear those stories, and bring back the building,” said Lisa Cruickshank. “To bring back the building, and some of the memories, and a lot of good times.”

Whether it be the custard, broasted chicken, or the nostalgic general store in the corner of Royal Blue, the Cruickshanks say the community keeps coming back to show support. While the family works to carry on an old tradition, they also hope to achieve a new legacy.

“The Cruickshanks, and Royal Blue, I mean it’s special, hasn’t really hit us yet,” the Cruickshank couple said with a laugh.

On top of the Castelli family and the Stillman Valley community, the couple also credits the village for making the process of bringing the Royal Blue Store back, so effortless.

The store is located at 130 N. Walnut Street in Stillman Valley.

