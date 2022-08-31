Second straight sun-splashed day ahead Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday’s picture perfect weather was just what the doctor ordered in the Stateline, coming off of two extremely eventful days.

Bright sunshine made a triumphant return Tuesday, though northwesterly winds kept temperatures from reaching 80° for the first time in ten days.

A massive dome of high pressure is in place over the western two thirds of the country, meaning Tuesday’s sun-splashed skies are here to stay for the foreseeable future. Meteorologists often joke that high pressure in the atmosphere equals low pressure for us as forecasters, and there’s low pressure for everyone when it comes to making outdoor plans, as weather is not an issue when high pressure like this is in place.

Sunshine’s to be in no short supply Wednesday or Thursday. With westerly winds in place, compared to Tuesday’s gusty northwesterly breezes, we should be able to warm a few degrees per day. Expect highs in the middle 80s Wednesday and potentially the upper 80s by Thursday.

It won’t be just the next two days to enjoy perfect weather. All signs point to there being a good deal of sunshine Friday and Saturday as well, and quite possibly beyond. Only a small rain chance Friday night or Saturday may BRIEFLY interrupt outdoor plans.

The bigger story, moving forward, appears to be late season warmth, perhaps bordering on bona fide heat, governing much of the start of September. Following Friday’s 89° forecast high temperature and Saturday’s 86°, temperatures briefly head back into the lower 80s Sunday and Monday. Another wave of warmth begins Tuesday as we head to 85°. Following that, a string of upper 80s to near 90° readings are a good bet, and many signs point to above normal temperatures persisting through most of the first half of September.

From a precipitation standpoint, September looks to begin on a relatively dry note, with below normal rainfall anticipated through September 13, if not beyond.

