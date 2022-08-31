Rockford keyboardists to be featured at St. Mark concert

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s own Margaret Dean and Bob Rub will play a free concert at St. Mark Lutheran church.

“Keyboard Magic” starts at 7 p.m. Friday, September and will be in the St. Mark sanctuary, 675 North Mulford Road, in Rockford.

It features two of Rockford’s foremost keyboard professionals who will play exciting piano music featuring duets and fun music for the entire family.

The concert will also feature the St. Mark Ringers handbell ensemble. The music covers all styles, from Gershwin to Disney, and will thrill concertgoers of all ages.

The public is invited, and donations will be accepted. For information, call 815-398-3557 or visit the church website here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.