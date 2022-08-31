Rock River Valley Blood Center calls for donors ahead of holiday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) The regional blood center sends an urgent call for healthy donors ahead of the long weekend.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center says holiday weekends pose a heightened risk for traumas requiring a transfusion. One blood donor can help up to three people in need.

Donor numbers historically drop over the long weekend, while the need for blood typically increases.

Anyone who is able to donate can make an appointment at the RRVBC here.

