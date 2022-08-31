Rochelle man gets 10 years for downloading images of child sex abuse

Mitchell is currently lodged in the Ogle County jail awaiting transfer.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old Rochelle man has been sentenced to a decade behind bars.

Douglas D. Mitchell, 48, of Rochelle was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in a state penitentiary for possession of child pornography with intent to disseminate.

Prosecutors say that Rochelle police and FBI agents conducted an investigation in 2021 after images of child sex abuse had been downloaded from the internet to a device located in Rochelle.

During the investigation, Mitchell was developed as a suspect.

Upon release, Mitchell will be required to register as a sex offender.

