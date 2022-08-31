Man gets 5 and a half years for selling ‘Glock switches’ in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man will spend the next five and a half years in federal prison for illegally possessing and selling firearm “switch” devices.

State prosecutors say Javaughn A. Hixson, 23, sold four of the devices, also known as “Glock switches,” in Rockford from October to December of 2020.

The switches are intended to convert a firearm into a machine gun with automatically firing capabilities.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of illegally possessing machine guns and one count of illegally possessing a firearm.

Prosecutors say on Jan. 4, 2021, Hixson was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by the Rockford police. During the stop, he ran from officers, tossing a gun into the snow. After a previous felony conviction for weapons, it was illegal for Hixson to possess a firearm.

The U.S. judge presiding over Hixson’s sentencing hearing made the following statement Thursday, Aug. 25. in the written order:

“The sole and exclusive purpose of Glock switches, which are easily manufactured, is to convert an already dangerous firearm into an extremely dangerous machinegun. The dangerousness manifests itself not only in the sheer number of bullets that can be emptied from the magazine in the blink of an eye but also in the resulting lack of control of the firearm when discharging it. The damage a 2 machine gun can inflict is enormous. The damage — intended and unintended — a handheld machinegun can inflict is just as great. This offense involved 9 Glock switches, some of which Mr. Hixson sold believing they would be resold to others.”

