IDPH reports first West Nile Virus death of 2022

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed the first human case and death of the West Nile Virus in Illinois of 2022.

The person was in their late 70′s from Cook County, they became ill at the beginning of August and subsequently died.

West Nile Virus was the contributing factor in the death and the CDC has also confirmed the diagnosis of West Nile Virus.

The IDPH reported 65 human cases including five deaths in 2021.

The organization is encouraging the public to Fight the Bite by practicing the three “R’s”:

Reduce

Repel

Report

