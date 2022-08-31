Beto O’Rourke resuming campaign stops in Texas after illness

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke said Wednesday that he will resume campaigning in his race for Texas governor after pausing his schedule last weekend and canceling events because of an unspecified bacterial infection.

O’Rourke said he will return to the road Friday in Laredo and continue with events throughout the weekend along the Texas-Mexico border in his underdog challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

O’Rourke returned home to El Paso last week after seeking treatment at a San Antonio hospital and receiving antibiotics. He appeared on camera for virtual campaign events earlier this week but had not been traveling.

The former presidential candidate is a relentless campaigner who visited each of Texas’ 254 counties during his failed run for U.S. Senate in 2018.

