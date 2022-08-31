340 people granted U.S. citizenships

Coronado Performing Arts Center hosted a citizenship ceremony for people from 64 different countries.
Photo of the Coronado Performing Arts Center
Photo of the Coronado Performing Arts Center(wifr)
By Kayleigh Randle and Tim Braman
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An emotional ceremony commenced in downtown Rockford Wednesday as 340 individuals become some of the newest U.S. citizens.

Sabah Ltayyawi joined nearly 340 people Wednesday at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in downtown Rockford. Sabah pledged her allegiance to the United States of America. She lived most of her life in Iraq, her daughter Hanabialmuntafeky in Syria, before they moved to this country.

“I’m very happy for America. America,” said Sabah.

Sabah becomes emotional as she describes what the citizenship means to her and the opportunities that lie ahead.

“She came to America for safely for the family,” translated Hanabialmuntafeky, “Iraq is like a struggle and really hard times, and it’s not safe. America gave me everything I wanted.”

Nedal Alhammwi was also granted citizenship Wednesday.

“I’ve been waiting for that for like almost seven years. Thanks god I’m here, in a few minutes I’m going to do the oath and I’m going to be American,” said Nedal.

He says getting to America was a big challenge when he first left Iraq years ago. Now, he plans to follow through with a passion of his, karate.

“I was so far to become a, in the U.S. national team but the problem was that I didn’t have my citizenship with me,” he said.

Margaret Schneider is the Western Division U.S. Magistrate Judge who granted the citizenships. She says the goal is to add to our melting pot and bring people of all backgrounds together.

“It’s important that individuals who immigrate and become citizens don’t feel like they have to leave behind everything that they were or their culture,” said Schneider.

Nedal also said that becoming a citizen was easy, just spend time studying and if you want it bad enough you will get it.

Leaders sat this years naturalization ceremony is the largest ceremony ever held in the districts western division.

