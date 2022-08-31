$10K grant awarded to Stephenson Co. for flood relief

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois realtors step in to provide $10,000 for residents affected by the August 7 and August 8 flood in Stephenson County.

Freeport city officials shared the good news via Facebook on Wednesday, showing residents how and where they can apply by November 30 for some of the relief funds.

Residents can apply for up to $500 in grant support to be used for mortgage expenses, rental fees for temporary shelter and unreimbursed losses such as insurance deductibles related to the flood.

Aid will be provided on a first come first, first-serve basis.

Any questions about the application process can be directed to Neeley Erickson at 815-395-6776 or email nerickson@illinoisrealtors.org.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.