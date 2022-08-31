$10K grant awarded to Stephenson Co. for flood relief

Speed limit street sign is more than halfway covered from Pearl City flood water
Speed limit street sign is more than halfway covered from Pearl City flood water(Stephanie Quirk)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois realtors step in to provide $10,000 for residents affected by the August 7 and August 8 flood in Stephenson County.

Freeport city officials shared the good news via Facebook on Wednesday, showing residents how and where they can apply by November 30 for some of the relief funds.

Residents can apply for up to $500 in grant support to be used for mortgage expenses, rental fees for temporary shelter and unreimbursed losses such as insurance deductibles related to the flood.

Aid will be provided on a first come first, first-serve basis.

Any questions about the application process can be directed to Neeley Erickson at 815-395-6776 or email nerickson@illinoisrealtors.org.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of First Midwest Group
$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side
College grads
Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America
Handgun
Police: Teen arrested in DeKalb uses ankle bracelet as holster for handgun
Fatal crash
Indiana truck driver dies in crash along I-88 in Whiteside County
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona

Latest News

Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Jackson, Mississippi, residents must travel to find clean water to bring home.
Jackson, Miss., residents travel to find clean water amid system problems
Royal Blue General Store in Stillman valley comes back
Stateline historic Royal Blue General Store makes a comeback
Royal Blue General Store makes a comeback
Royal Blue General Store makes a comeback