Teen arrested in DeKalb used ankle bracelet as holster for handgun

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old from Chicago faces multiple charges Tuesday after being arrested in DeKalb while wearing a home monitoring device from Cook County.

Police say they noticed the suspect on Friday near the 800 block of Ridge Drive and tried to make an arrest. The male juvenile allegedly took off, attempting to climb over a fence to escape police.

When police caught up with the suspect, he was using an ankle bracelet for home monitoring as a makeshift holster for a loaded handgun.

The suspect is currently lodged in the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center for aggravated discharge of a firearm along with eight other charges.

Investigators say the suspect was also wanted in connection with a shooting in DeKalb that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Police say the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at least four times during a fight at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Ridge Dr.

One female victim was taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.