Rock Valley College is dedicated to help students with disabilities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The transition from high school to college can be scary, and when you are a student with a disability, those fears can be heightened. However, one local college says it’s there to help.

It can be embarrassing to not understand something as fast as other students, or need someone to help with simple tasks but two local college students want you to know you are not alone.

Most students can stay focused in the classroom but for others following the material can be overwhelming. Grace Yehl, a sophomore at Rock Valley College was diagnosed with a reading disability in the fourth grade. She says she didn’t get the help she needed until she got to RVC.

“If I ever needed something I could email, call them and no matter what time of day it was there always there to help me,” Grace said.

She calls her disability her super power and says she flourished with support and patience from people at RVC. Now Grace wants to make sure other students get the help she didn’t.

“I really want to do something with students with disabilities. I want the kid to feel comfortable in everything and that was a big thing for me,” said Young.

“It became 2018. I was working a job and then all of a sudden I got sick,” said Charo Young, a third-year at RVC.

Charo suffers from an autoimmune disease that affects her lungs and liver. It also took away her sight. She knows how many steps it takes to get around campus and relies on hearing to avoid mishaps.

“My daughter has helped me to get around walking on campus, trying to find all of my classes,” said Charo.

Charo is currently studying to be a nurse and when asked if she worries about limitations, she emphatically says no. She uses sound and touch to get around work and help patients.

“Get help. Don’t be embarrassed about it. It’s overwhelming, it’s challenging. The disability services are here to assist us, and helping they go 100 miles for us,” she said.

“We have classroom accommodations. We have classroom accommodations. We have captioning for students. For videos, we have audiobooks. We just have a variety of different things,’ said Cara Vandevoorde, Rock Valley College accommodations specialist.

