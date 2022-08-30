Replacements on New Milford sidewalks begin Sept. 6

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that sidewalk construction on 11th Street (Illinois 251) in New Milford will begin next week.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. IDOT workers will remove and replace various sidewalk ADA ramps at the intersections of New Milford School Road, New Milford Church Road and Toms Road.

Traffic will go down to one lane in each direction of Illinois 251 throughout the project, which is scheduled to be completed in mid-October.

Motorists should expect delays, allowing extra time for trips through the area.

Use of alternate routes should be considered to avoid the work area when possible.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

