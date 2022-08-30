Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
The Park Fest
By
MC
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT
|
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Park Fest
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side
Family remembers 16-year-old Rockford teen killed by drunk driver
Man sentenced in murder of deputy
Latest News
Ingersoll Centennial
Pet of the Week: Luna
August 30 birthdays
Deputy’s family grieves after murderer sentenced in 2019 shooting