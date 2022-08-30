KNIB recycling center hosts clothing drive to reduce waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is offering a chance to unload unwanted clothing.

From 9 to noon on Saturday, September 10, the recycling center will be taking donations of clean clothing, clean pillows, bedding, fabric, purses, shoes, belts, soft-sided luggage and stuffed toys at four different drop-off locations.

The clothing drive is run in partnership with Goodwill Industries to reuse or recycle unwanted clothing and curb the amount of waste headed to landfills this fall.

More information about the drive is available at the Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful website, or by calling 815-637-1343.

Drop-off sites are as follows:

Our Savior’s Church - 3300 Rural St. in Rockford

Farm & Fleet - 4725 W. State St. in Rockford, 4567 E. Rockton Rd. in Roscoe, and 7300 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park.

