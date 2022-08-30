Juvenile in Sterling arrested during school-threat investigation

Police determined there was no immediate danger to any school in Sterling or Rock Falls.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Sterling and Rock Falls police investigate a threat made to a local student through social media.

The suspect, who is also a minor, was taken to CGH Medical Center for a mental health evaluation and then put in jail on charges of disorderly conduct/threat to a school. That is a Class 4 felony.

Police say they were notified about the threat just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and were able to locate the suspect and their parents.

Investigators said the suspect did not have access to any of the weapons mentioned in the threat and felt there was no immediate concern to any school in either community.

The student who was the target of the threat was not physically hurt.

