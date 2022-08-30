Juvenile arrested, hospitalized in Sterling for school threat

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT
STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Sterling and Rock Falls police investigated a threat this weekend made to a local student by another minor.

The suspect was taken to CGH Medical Center Sunday for a mental health evaluation after sending a threat to the local student via social media.

Just after 9:30 p.m., both Sterling and Rock Falls police departments investigated the incident. Sterling police were able to locate the suspect and their parents, who cooperated with the investigation.

Investigators said the suspect did not have access to any of the weapons mentioned in the threat, and subsequently determined there was no immediate concern to any schools in either Sterling or Rock Falls

The suspect has since been detained for disorderly conduct/threat to a school, which is a class 4 felony.

Police will continue to investigate any school threats in a serious manner.

