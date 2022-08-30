Indiana truck driver dead after I-88 crash in Whiteside County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old man was found dead Monday night after a crash on the Ronald Regan Memorial Tollway in Sterling, Ill.

Preliminary reports say Jeff R, Barker, of South Whitley, Ind. jack-knifed his semi-tractor trailer into a tree after veering off I-88 westbound near mile marker 41.

Illinois State Police found Barker, the sole person involved in the crash, dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Barker’s autopsy is scheduled with the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.

