I-39 bridge work scheduled over Blackhawk Road in Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be starting construction work on the I-39 bridge passing over Blackhawk Road in Winnebago County on September 6.

Work will consist of installing new expansion joints and concrete overlays on both bridges.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a temporary barrier throughout the project. Drivers can expect delays and should allow for extra time for trips through the area.

The work is expected to be complete in early November.

