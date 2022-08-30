Gas prices in Rockford drop 11-cents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford have seen a 11-cent decrease, the city is recording $3.92 per gallon over the past week.

The state of Illinois have also seen a 9-cent decrease bringing the average gas price to $4.17 per gallon, according to AAA.

While gas prices have gone down, diesel prices have gone up as prices increased 5-cents. The price of diesel now sits at $5.05 per gallon.

The national average for regular fuel is $3.85 per gallon.

