Gas prices in Rockford drop 11-cents

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford have seen a 11-cent decrease, the city is recording $3.92 per gallon over the past week.

The state of Illinois have also seen a 9-cent decrease bringing the average gas price to $4.17 per gallon, according to AAA.

While gas prices have gone down, diesel prices have gone up as prices increased 5-cents. The price of diesel now sits at $5.05 per gallon.

The national average for regular fuel is $3.85 per gallon.

