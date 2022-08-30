Floyd Brown sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a deputy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A three-year-long wait for bringing justice to a cop killer finally comes to an end Monday, after Winnebago County Judge sentences a Springfield man to 55-years in prison for murdering a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy in Rockford.

It was an emotional day in court for Jacob Keltner’s family. After the sentence hearing, they say justice doesn’t appear how they pictured it.

“My son is in the ground for the rest of eternity, and I won’t see him now until I go,” said Howard Keltner, father of deceased deputy Jacob Keltner.

43-year-old Floyd Brown has a long criminal record, already spending most of his life behind bars. On Monday, the court in Rockford sentences him to another 55 years in prison for the second-degree murder of McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy Jacob Keltner.

“I don’t think the judge was right. I feel like the judge slapped my son right in the face,” said Howard.

Keltner’s father, Howard, was angry when he heard the sentence. He says the amount of time Brown spends in prison will never be enough to repair the loss they feel. He thinks the judge should have sentenced him to life.

“He killed one guy, shot three others, numerous domestic batteries. This guy was a felon, that had a gun, that shouldn’t of had guns,” said Howard.

Prosecutors say Brown fired a gun from inside a Rockford hotel room, killing Ketlner. He escaped by jumping out of a third-floor window before speeding away in a car. He was caught on interstate 55, pointing a gun at police in pursuit.

“And this guy sits there and says, oh it’s because I had a bad childhood. I had this, I had that,” said Howard.

Brown’s sister, Donna, gives her condolences to the Keltner family. She says her brother had an adverse upbringing, but Howard thinks that isn’t an excuse. He says there are plenty of people with adverse childhoods who don’t go on to murder others.

“That’s too damn bad pick yourself up like my 10 year old grandson said. You made the choice, nobody else made it for you,” said Howard.

“Jakes work and Jakes life was not done in vain,” said Bill Prim, McHenry County Sheriff.

In a victim statement, Keltner’s widow Becki says, Floyd Brown stole her entire life from her and their kids. He needs to spend every day for the rest of his life thinking about what he’s done.

Brown must serve a mandatory 85% of his federal sentence. Meaning, he will be 90 years old before he could be released.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.