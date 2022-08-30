Expanding the Amerock TIF to build apartments on Cedar Street

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When it comes to expanding Rockford’s downtown, Community and Economic Development Director Karl Franzen believes recycling something old, can create something great for the future.

“These are vacant buildings, that are right now frankly eye sores, but frankly beautiful buildings in terms of their bones,” said Franzen. “We have these opportunities to increase residential units, that need redevelopment, especially in historic buildings.”

This latest redevelopment plan would turn two century-old industrial buildings in the five and six-hundred block of Cedar Street, into around 60 modern apartments. In order to move forward, the Amerock TIF District would need to expand to that area. A plan that saw no objections at Monday night’s public hearing.

“The TIF agreement is really an important component of really the overall financing of the project,” said Cedar Street Properties Co-Developer Gary Anderson.

Both Anderson and Franzen believe building up the Cedar Street area to residential living, will attract other economic development in the downtown.

“Not only in residential development, but in commercial, drawing in restaurants, stores,” said Franzen.

Franzen thinks the best way to spark future development is by using buildings that evoke positive memories of the city’s past.

“A strong downtown really supports the community as a whole,” said Franzen.

Developers say the city is expected to make the final decision on the TIF Amendment for the Cedar Street Properties, later this fall. If approved, developers hope the project will begin construction by next year.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
Police disrupt in-progress burglary in Rockford Sunday night
A second round of storms may develop right overhead around midday Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Storms a good bet Monday, some potentially strong or severe
Saturday’s turnout beats the previous record of 140 bikes, sets in 2021.
4th Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally sees record turnout
Photo of Evolve Dance Company
Rockford dance studio relocates to Edgebrook Shops

Latest News

Photo of Floyd Brown
Floyd Brown sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a deputy
Photo of United States Courthouse
Floyd Brown sentenced to 55 years
Expanding the Amerock Tif to build Cedar Street apartments
Expanding the Amerock Tif to build Cedar Street apartments
Village President Rick Wurm posts on the Davis Junction Facebook page that the boil order has...
Breaking: Davis Junction boil alert lifted