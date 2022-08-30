Expanding the Amerock TIF to build apartments on Cedar Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When it comes to expanding Rockford’s downtown, Community and Economic Development Director Karl Franzen believes recycling something old, can create something great for the future.

“These are vacant buildings, that are right now frankly eye sores, but frankly beautiful buildings in terms of their bones,” said Franzen. “We have these opportunities to increase residential units, that need redevelopment, especially in historic buildings.”

This latest redevelopment plan would turn two century-old industrial buildings in the five and six-hundred block of Cedar Street, into around 60 modern apartments. In order to move forward, the Amerock TIF District would need to expand to that area. A plan that saw no objections at Monday night’s public hearing.

“The TIF agreement is really an important component of really the overall financing of the project,” said Cedar Street Properties Co-Developer Gary Anderson.

Both Anderson and Franzen believe building up the Cedar Street area to residential living, will attract other economic development in the downtown.

“Not only in residential development, but in commercial, drawing in restaurants, stores,” said Franzen.

Franzen thinks the best way to spark future development is by using buildings that evoke positive memories of the city’s past.

“A strong downtown really supports the community as a whole,” said Franzen.

Developers say the city is expected to make the final decision on the TIF Amendment for the Cedar Street Properties, later this fall. If approved, developers hope the project will begin construction by next year.

