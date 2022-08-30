Breaking: Davis Junction boil alert lifted

Village President Rick Wurm posts on the Davis Junction Facebook page that the boil order has...
Village President Rick Wurm posts on the Davis Junction Facebook page that the boil order has been lifted village wide.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WIFR) - According to a post at the Village of Davis Junction Facebook page, the boil alert that started Friday afternoon has been lifted, effective Monday at 8 p.m.

The boil order started at 4 p.m. Friday due to a broken water pipe. Village crews were able to repair the pipe and sent two samples for emergency testing. But Village President Rick Wurm posted on the Facebook page Monday evening that the boil order has been lifted village wide.

“We are awaiting guidance from IEPA on whether or not Foxglove Drive will return to a boil order, when switched back to the Village’s water system, and we will share that when it is available,” according to the Facebook post.

