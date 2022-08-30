Birthing centers to make a comeback in Roscoe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stateline health system takes steps Tuesday to make the birthing process a little less stressful for families.

Once a popular trend back in the 1980′s, birthing centers are making a comeback. On Tuesday, Beloit Health System broke ground for NorthPointe Birth Center in Roscoe, which is expected to open in 2023.

“What I’m very excited about and what I’m passionate about is making sure we include the whole family in the birthing process. This center will achieve that whether you’re grandparents, siblings, creating a home-like environment in a safe manner,” said Beloit Health System President and CEO Timothy McKevett.

The system’s Chief Nursing Officer, Sharon Cox, says the goal is to reduce the stress of a hospital birth.

“We found that you know right now in the environment of healthcare that 70% increase in home deliveries and we want to make sure as a healthcare system that we’re providing a safety net to those individuals to get that access,” she told 23 News.

Experts say many moms’ concerns stem from White Coat Syndrome, where their blood pressure skyrockets when doctors are around.

“It’s about the mother’s desire and the birth plan. It’s giving people more choices when it used to be just the hospital,” Cox said.

The center will provide services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. Dr. Binn Jatta will be the center’s medical director. She says they will focus on low-risk births, but if there are complications, help is nearby.

“The hope is that with having this birthing center you will have that backup in case of an emergency because the hospital is right across the street,” she said.

The center will offer the comforts of a home like bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen, a family waiting center and other amenities.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.