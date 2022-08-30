Beloit Health System breaks ground on birthing center

Board members gathered Tuesday to commemorate the start of a new chapter in maternity care for the health system.
Board members gathered Tuesday to commemorate the start of a new chapter in maternity care for the health system.(Erik Engstrom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Health System (BHS) broke ground Tuesday on a project centered on expectant mothers and babies.

The new, freestanding NorthPointe Birth Center, planned for 5605 E. Rockton Road in Roscoe, will use an alternative model for services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care.

“We are proud to bring this higher level of care to the NorthPointe Campus to serve our patients in the region. This is a unique service that is not currently provided in Southern Wisconsin or Northern Illinois. The center will focus on the entire family experience. The center will improve access and quality for low risk pregnancies,” stated Tim McKevett, president and CEO of BHS.

Representatives for the health system say the new facility is scheduled to open in 2023.

The center will try to offer moms and babies the comforts of home with bedrooms, bathrooms, a family waiting room, a kitchen, and other amenities. It is also near a full-service hospital, if they find themselves in an emergency situation.

Leaders say wellness is the primary focus of this new project, which they believe complements the NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus.

“BHS continuously looks for ways to help improve access and care in our community. This Center will offer licensed, qualified obstetric/pediatric consultants, and as a freestanding facility, it will be fully equipped to provide care, located in a serene environment. In following the mission of BHS, we are proud to be a leader in regional health and wellness services, delivering high quality, value and satisfaction to our patients and the communities we serve,” commented Sharon Cox, vice president, RN, chief nursing officer.

The center will provide services during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care.
Birthing Centers to make a comeback in Roscoe
